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The missing guarantee of equal classrooms

The missing guarantee of equal classrooms

Koppal and Dharwad have hundreds of classrooms awaiting demolition and reconstruction. Laboratories, digital facilities, and sanitation infrastructure remain grossly inadequate across the region.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 23:39 IST
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