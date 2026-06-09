The missing guarantee of equal classrooms

<p class="bodytext">That nearly 60% of government schools in North Karnataka suffer from poor infrastructure should shame every government that has ruled the state. Of the 20,000 government schools in the Kalaburagi and Belagavi divisions, around 8,000 classrooms require urgent attention, while hundreds have already been declared unsafe. In Raichur, children are forced to study in overcrowded classrooms because dangerous buildings have been sealed off. Koppal and Dharwad have hundreds of classrooms awaiting demolition and reconstruction. Laboratories, digital facilities, and sanitation infrastructure remain grossly inadequate across the region. The Karnataka government's recently announced eight education guarantees – assured teachers, better infrastructure, digital classrooms, transport facilities, skill education, sports and arts promotion, academic support, and language choice – are laudable on paper. But unless the promise of safe and adequate infrastructure is fulfilled, the rest amounts to little more than slogans.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The neglect is reflected equally in funding. While Shivamogga received over Rs 300 crore for educational infrastructure, North Karnataka districts continue to struggle for basic allocations. In the Belagavi division, a demand exceeding Rs 105 crore for new classrooms fetched barely Rs 10 crore, while repair proposals worth nearly Rs 23 crore received only Rs 75 lakh. Such disparities are indefensible. More importantly, North Karnataka cannot claim to have lacked political representation. The region has produced an extraordinary line-up of chief ministers – S Nijalingappa, B D Jatti, S R Kanthi, Veerendra Patil, S R Bommai, Dharam Singh, Jagadish Shettar, and Basavaraj Bommai – besides national leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Pralhad Joshi. The Kalyana Karnataka region was even accorded special constitutional status under Article 371(J) to accelerate its development through targeted interventions. Yet, despite political heavyweights and constitutional safeguards, thousands of children continue to study in dilapidated classrooms, and the region remains underdeveloped on several social and economic indicators. The failure, therefore, is not one of representation but of political will.</p>.60% of govt schools in North Karnataka grapple with poor classroom infrastructure.<p class="bodytext">The responsibility rests not only with the state government but also with the region's elected representatives. MPs and legislators cannot confine themselves to speeches on regional identity while children study under crumbling roofs. If state allocations fall short, they must leverage Corporate Social Responsibility funds, mobilise local industry, and pursue additional resources. North Karnataka's educational deficit is no longer merely an administrative failure; it is a political failure. A government that speaks of educational transformation must first ensure that every child has a safe classroom to learn in. Until then, the promise of equal opportunity will remain little more than an illusion.</p>