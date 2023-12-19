The problem of black money persists

The Congress party has much to explain about its MP’s unaccounted money. The party has distanced itself from him but the fact remains that he and his family have been associated with it for decades. His brother was also an MP from the party. Questions have been raised whether the money was for political and electoral uses. The Sahu family has extensive business interests in Odisha, which is also a state ruled by an Opposition party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The nexus between politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen is strong everywhere in the country and the Sahu family’s fortunes would not have thrived if this nexus did not exist. Very often actions against businessmen and politicians do not reach their logical end. If those who are on the receiving end of actions shift their loyalties to the ruling party, the actions come to nothing. There are many cases that show this.