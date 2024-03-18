JOIN US
Think long-term to address water crisis

Schemes for rainwater harvesting, rejuvenation of lakes and recycling of water should get priority. These are remembered only in times of crises.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 00:34 IST

Bengaluru and many parts of Karnataka are facing a severe water shortage. The problem is particularly acute now, though it is only the beginning of summer. Last year’s rainfall deficit in the Cauvery river basin has made the situation so critical. About 60% of Bengaluru’s water needs are met by the Cauvery and the remaining 40% by borewells and private tankers. With the failure of rains and overdrawal of water, ground water levels have gone down and many borewells are running dry. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has taken some steps, like banning the use of drinking water for washing vehicles, holding recreation events and gardening. The supply to heavy users like industries has been drastically cut and many residential apartment blocks have begun to ration water. The
situation is bound to worsen unless the Cauvery catchment area and Bengaluru receive copious rains in the next few days.

The government has also set up PVC water tanks in slums and taken over some water tankers which were fleecing consumers. It has also allowed the sale of treated water generated by apartments. But these measures are not enough to meet the city’s water needs. The government should consider appointing nodal officers in each ward to ensure that the limited water available is equitably distributed through tankers. There is a proposal that companies should revert to ‘work from home town’ to tide over the crisis, as a large number of technology workers are from the mofussil towns. This is an option that can be considered.

However, all these are temporary measures, and the government should adopt and implement long term plans to ensure water security for the citizens. It should slow down the growth of Bengaluru—in future, there won’t be enough water to cater to the city’s needs. Cities need to be developed near water sources to lighten the burden on Bengaluru. Schemes for rainwater harvesting, rejuvenation of lakes and recycling of water should get priority. These are remembered only in times of crises. The government should not lose sight of the fact that the Supreme Court has put a cap of 4.75 tmc ft on Cauvery water for Bengaluru’s use. The situation will only turn worse with climate change. The crisis is real in many districts, including Mysuru and Mandya. About 100 out of the 236 taluks  in Karnataka are facing a drinking water crisis and the water level in most reservoirs, including the Krishnaraja Sagar and the Tungabhadra, have dipped to record levels. The distress calls and warnings from towns and villages need to be heeded.

