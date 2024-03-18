Think long-term to address water crisis

However, all these are temporary measures, and the government should adopt and implement long term plans to ensure water security for the citizens. It should slow down the growth of Bengaluru—in future, there won’t be enough water to cater to the city’s needs. Cities need to be developed near water sources to lighten the burden on Bengaluru. Schemes for rainwater harvesting, rejuvenation of lakes and recycling of water should get priority. These are remembered only in times of crises. The government should not lose sight of the fact that the Supreme Court has put a cap of 4.75 tmc ft on Cauvery water for Bengaluru’s use. The situation will only turn worse with climate change. The crisis is real in many districts, including Mysuru and Mandya. About 100 out of the 236 taluks in Karnataka are facing a drinking water crisis and the water level in most reservoirs, including the Krishnaraja Sagar and the Tungabhadra, have dipped to record levels. The distress calls and warnings from towns and villages need to be heeded.