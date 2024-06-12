This time is different

But the government will be different because its policies, programmes and image will need to be different from the previous government’s. This is not only because the government has other parties with different views and interests but also because the Prime Minister and his party have to heed the message of the election and learn lessons from it. The BJP will have to go back to the politics that it practised two decades ago, and the Prime Minister will have to learn how to run a coalition government. He has led only a single-party government till now and has exercised complete control over it, while only nominally keeping the NDA coalition going. He seems to have realised the needs and demands of his new role. He spoke about the NDA as an organic and successful alliance and said that while a majority is needed to run a government, consensus is needed to run a country. He made two other important points. One is the need for co-operative federalism which provides room for both regional and national aspirations. The other is the idea that the Opposition opposed the government, not the country. These are important realisations and should guide him when he traverses the new territory before him.