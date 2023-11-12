Time to bring VIP criminals to book

There were as many as 5,175 cases pending against politicians in November 2022, of which 2,116 were more than five years old. UP accounts for the largest number (1,377) and the second and third positions are held by Bihar (546) and Maharashtra (482). The court issued its guidelines with the observation that the “confidence and trust of the constituency in their political representative” is necessary for the effective functioning of a parliamentary democracy. The court noted that every effort should be made to take up the cases on priority and to decide them expeditiously as they have an impact on our ‘’political democracy.’’ The court wants registration of suo moto cases by high court chief justices to monitor the quick disposal of cases, formation of special benches, and ensure regular listing and hearing of cases. Adjournments should be done only for exceptional reasons. It has also ruled that district and sessions courts should be directed to ensure speedy disposal of cases in their domains.