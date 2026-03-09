<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Director General of Police (DGP) M A Saleem has ordered the withdrawal of police personnel deployed as orderlies in the homes of senior officers, redirecting them to regular policing duties. The decision is welcome, but given the fate of earlier attempts, it warrants scepticism. The orderly system, where constables are assigned to perform domestic chores at officers’ residences, is a colonial legacy. The latest order seeks to deploy some 3,000 personnel currently engaged in such duties back to core policing work. </p><p>The government has simultaneously sanctioned a limited number of civilian ‘follower’ posts and introduced an allowance enabling officers to hire domestic help privately. On paper, the reform appears sound. In practice, however, the state has travelled this road before. The system was officially banned in 2017 following widespread criticism and protests within the constabulary. The prohibition proved largely cosmetic, with many orderlies quietly returning to officers’ residences once the furore died down. </p>.Police mildly lathi-charge crowd as Jr NTR’s Bengaluru visit turns chaotic.<p>This is not a Karnataka-specific malaise. Across India, the orderly system has survived repeated condemnation. The National Police Commission recommended its abolition decades ago, arguing that it demoralises the rank and file and diverts manpower from essential policing duties. The courts, too, have been scathing. </p><p>The Madras High Court has described the practice as a form of “colonial slavery”. Even political leaders have expressed outrage: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the system as a form of slavery and a violation of human rights. Some states have begun experimenting with alternatives. Tamil Nadu has introduced district-level monitoring committees headed by the collector to track compliance, while Telangana has linked the withdrawal of orderlies to broader police reform initiatives. Yet, the powerful police officers' lobby has persistently foiled the efforts of the courts and the governments.</p>.<p>The state spends lakhs of rupees recruiting and training each constable to enforce the law, investigate crime, and maintain public order. Instead, many begin their careers chauffeuring officers’ families, shopping for groceries, and polishing shoes. Such misuse of trained personnel is both humiliating and wasteful. If the latest order is to succeed where others have failed, accountability is essential. Officers who continue to retain orderlies must face strict disciplinary action. </p><p>Periodic audits and independent oversight will be necessary to ensure that the practice does not survive under new labels. The orderly system is not merely an administrative irregularity; it is a symbol of feudalism within the police hierarchy. Ending it will require more than circulars; it calls for sustained political will and institutional courage.</p>