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Time to rethink abortion timelines

Time to rethink abortion timelines

The Court’s ruling came in a case involving a 15-year-old survivor of rape and the plea to terminate her pregnancy in its 30th week.
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Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 19:22 IST
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 19:22 IST
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