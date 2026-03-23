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Timely legislation to deter honour crimes

Timely legislation to deter honour crimes

Iva Nammava Bill upholds the egalitarian ideals of Basavanna and Kuvempu
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Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:09 IST
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:09 IST
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