Timely stay on govt ‘fact-checking unit’

Other issues also need careful scrutiny. The FCU may consider as disinformation information published in the print media and shared on social media. The need for the FCU is contested when there are laws under which fake news and disinformation can be tackled. There is no clear legal definition of disinformation and so there is ample scope for FCU decisions and actions to be arbitrary. There is also a clear conflict of interest in the government making a judgment on news about it. There are practical issues as well. It has been pointed out that the PIB has taken decisions on only 1,223 of the over 1.2 lakh requests for fact-checking it received in the last three years. Elections are only weeks away. A fact-checking system run by the government would certainly affect free and fair campaigns by political parties and candidates.