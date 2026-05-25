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Homeopinioneditorial
To suppress satire is to weaken democracy

To suppress satire is to weaken democracy

The Cockroach Janata Party cannot yet be called a party, or even a movement. It is a mood against politics as it is practised now, and is not just against the ruling party.
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Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 19:09 IST
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