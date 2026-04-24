<p>The alleged sexual assault of an American tourist at a homestay in Kodagu is more than a shocking crime; it is a stark warning that the district’s booming tourism economy is outstripping its ability to guarantee basic safety. Coming barely a year after the horrific incident in Hampi, where an Israeli national was gang raped, this recurrence points to systemic gaps rather than isolated failures. A solo traveller on a repeat visit to a homestay in Kutta was allegedly drugged and assaulted by a staff member from Jharkhand.</p> <p>The owner, instead of reporting the incident immediately, allegedly kept her in illegal confinement and cut the WiFi connection. It was only after the victim reached Mysuru and contacted the US Embassy that the machinery of justice moved. The state acted swiftly once alerted, arresting the accused and the homestay owner, and cancelling the property’s licence.</p>.<p>This situation presents a genuine dilemma. Regions like Kodagu face acute labour shortages, necessitating reliance on migrant workers. While police mandate background verification, small homestay owners often lack the resources for rigorous vetting, relying instead on Aadhaar cards – a system far from foolproof. However, logistical hurdles cannot serve as an alibi for regulatory failure. By definition, a homestay is a lived-in, family-run establishment. Increasingly, absentee owners have converted properties into de facto resorts staffed by hired workers, stripping away the model’s built-in social accountability. Properties that do not adhere to these norms should lose their homestay tag and be treated as commercial establishments, subject to stricter licensing and compliance.</p>.Kodagu sexual assault case triggers concerns on unlicensed homestays.<p>The proliferation of illegal properties across the Western Ghats compounds the crisis. Thousands remain invisible to oversight. Such illegality cannot flourish without official connivance. The Tourism Department’s episodic crackdowns suggest a reactive rather than preventive approach. Reports that some establishments are becoming hubs for illegal activity point to collusion or gross inefficiency among local officials. The government must crack the whip and set its house in order. Tourists, too, should exercise due diligence: verify registrations through official portals rather than relying on social media. Solo travellers should avoid isolated locations with poor connectivity, keep family informed of their movements, and remember that 112 is the universal emergency helpline. However, the burden must not shift onto visitors; safety is a fundamental expectation. The Kutta and Hampi incidents have gained global attention, tarnishing Karnataka’s reputation as a safe tourism destination. The state must move beyond <em>ad hoc</em> measures and ensure rigorous, proactive enforcement, building a credible framework that prevents such crimes.</p>