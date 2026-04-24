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Tourist safety cannot be an afterthought

Tourist safety cannot be an afterthought

The Kodagu incident is another warning note, warranting stricter oversight on homestays in Karnataka
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Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 19:29 IST
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 19:29 IST
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