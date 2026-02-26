<p class="bodytext">A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report finding that more than a quarter of vegetables sampled around Bengaluru are contaminated with dangerous levels of lead and pesticides is an indictment of regulatory neglect across the farm-to-market chain. The study, conducted at the instance of the National Green Tribunal, found that 19 of 72 vegetable samples breached permissible lead limits. An organic brinjal sample contained nearly 20 times the allowed concentration. That such produce reaches markets in the city unchecked points to a systemic failure. Bengaluru’s predicament is shaped by what can be described as an irrigation trap. The CPCB team collected 26 soil samples as part of the exercise, of which 23 were found to be contaminated. There have been reports about farmers on the city’s periphery, faced with recurring droughts and falling groundwater levels, who depend on secondary-treated urban wastewater.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The threat does not end with heavy metals. The study also detected residues of 12 pesticides above safety limits, including monocrotophos, a highly toxic organophosphate that was banned in India in 2023. Its presence points to the continued use of old stocks or illegal supply chains, both enabled by weak enforcement. Together, heavy metals and pesticide residues form a toxic mix with serious long-term consequences: exposure to high levels of lead may impact the brain and kidneys, and cause cardiovascular problems, while chronic pesticide exposure is linked to neurological disorders, hormonal disruption, and cancer. This invisible contamination amounts to a silent health tax on Bengalureans. Precautions such as washing the produce thoroughly, peeling root vegetables, diversifying the vegetable sources, and favouring seasonal supplies may help reduce the surface residues, but they cannot remove the toxins absorbed into plant tissue.</p>.What the robot reveals about India’s education.<p class="bodytext">It bears emphasising that the CPCB study captures only a limited set of peri-urban belts that supply Bengaluru, not the entirety of the city’s vast and fragmented food supply chain. Yet its findings carry implications that go far beyond the sampled fields. If contamination is this severe in monitored pockets, conditions in other unsurveyed belts – and in smaller towns that rely even more heavily on untreated wastewater and report weak oversight – could be equally, if not more, alarming. This is, therefore, not a local aberration but an early warning of what happens when rapid urban expansion, industrial pollution, and agrarian distress collide. Food safety cannot be treated as an afterthought; it must be engineered into the system, from soil and water to market and plate.</p>