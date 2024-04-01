Treat water crisis as a wake-up call

Karnataka, which is the second driest state in the country after Rajasthan, often faces spells of drought, but the situation this year is perhaps the worst in recent times. According to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the state has not experienced such a drought in three to four decades. Karnataka is divided into 10 agro-climatic zones, taking into consideration the rainfall pattern, soil types, texture, depth and physio-chemical properties, elevation, topography, major crops and type of vegetation. Five of them fall under the dry zone. The fact that the entire rain-fed agriculture area is prone to drought makes Karnataka one of the most vulnerable states. During the monsoon season last year, the rainfall deficit was 56 per cent in June and 76 per cent in August, the highest in 122 years. The percentage departure from normal was 65 per cent in south interior Karnataka, 90 per cent in north interior Karnataka, 42 per cent in the Malnad region, and 19 per cent in the coastal region, according to the meteorological department. A survey conducted by the state government indicates that agricultural and horticultural crops suffered losses ranging from 50 per cent to 100 per cent. The government has declared 223 of the 236 taluks as drought hit.