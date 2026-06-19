Trees cannot be collateral damage

<p>Mysuru’s citizens have reasons to be outraged. Even as protests continue against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)’s proposal to fell more than 500 trees for road expansion projects, the Railways has chopped down over 30 trees near Kukkarahalli Lake without obtaining the mandatory permission from the Forest Department, which has now decided to register a First Information Report after completing a detailed assessment of the felled and pruned trees.</p><p>The episode exposes a disturbing pattern. In Mysuru, trees are increasingly treated as expendable obstacles rather than irreplaceable public assets. The Railways has defended their action by arguing that, with the track fully electrified, overhanging branches posed a serious safety risk during the monsoon and could disrupt train services. Environmentalists, however, contend that scientific pruning and proper canopy management could have addressed the problem. Passenger safety is undoubtedly paramount, but it cannot become a shield for bypassing due process. The Supreme Court has consistently held that statutory permission from the competent local authority must precede any tree-felling.</p>.<p>Only last year, nearly 50 heritage trees, many more than half a century old, were felled to facilitate a road-widening project. Development is essential, but the growing tendency to solve every infrastructure challenge with a chainsaw reflects a failure of imagination and planning. Tree-felling should remain the last resort, not the first response, whenever alternatives exist. The loss of a mature tree extends far beyond the disappearance of wood and leaves. It instantly ends decades of carbon sequestration, eliminates natural cooling for surrounding neighbourhoods, destroys habitats for birds and insects, weakens soil stability, and alters the microclimate. Such ecological services cannot be recreated by planting saplings elsewhere.</p>.Mysuru: 350 trees to be cut on Ring Road? Minister directs officials to assess if they can save any.<p>The apex court has repeatedly emphasised that tree-felling must be governed by the principle of sustainable development. It has recognised mature trees as invaluable oxygen producers whose environmental contributions deserve economic valuation before they are sacrificed. Compensatory afforestation in another location can never fully offset the loss of an established tree that has taken decades to become part of a city’s ecological fabric. </p><p>Mysuru has long prided itself on its tree-lined avenues and green identity. If authorities continue to treat mature trees as disposable whenever a project encounters inconvenience, that identity will soon exist only in photographs. Governments must stop viewing environmental protection and development as competing objectives. The real challenge is to build infrastructure intelligently, preserving trees wherever possible, and cutting them only when every alternative has been exhausted.</p>