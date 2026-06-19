Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Trees cannot be collateral damage

Trees cannot be collateral damage

Development should not be envisioned at the cost of mature trees. Felling them must be the last resort
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 19:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
KarnatakaOpinioneditorialtrees

Follow us on :

Follow Us