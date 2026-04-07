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Trekking SOPs: A timely reset

Trekking SOPs: A timely reset

Karnataka’s move prioritises safety, while balancing footfall with environmental discipline
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Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:34 IST
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