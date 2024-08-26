Truth and optics in Modi’s Kyiv story

The timeline of Modi’s Kyiv visit, five weeks after his Moscow trip, suggests that going to Ukraine was less about strategic autonomy than about dire necessity. It was not just Zelenskyy who was angered by the Modi-Putin hug, but also the United States, burgeoning ties with which are held up as the high-point of the Modi government’s foreign policy. A State Department official said at the time that the US was “disappointed” by both the symbolism and timing of Modi’s Moscow outing. It took place at the same time as a NATO summit in Washington. Modi’s plan to visit Ukraine was made known by Delhi a day before the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in Tokyo. No doubt it made the conversations between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that much easier. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Washington on the same day as Modi’s visit to Kyiv may just be a coincidence. But it would not be surprising if the US is secretly applauding Zelenskyy’s plain-speak to Delhi.