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Tumakuru is beyond borrowed names

Tumakuru is beyond borrowed names

The suggestion, inspired by the recent renaming of Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South, triggered an instant backlash on social media.
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Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 21:43 IST
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