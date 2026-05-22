<p>Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s proposal to rename Tumakuru as Bengaluru North exposes the political class's obsession with symbolism over substance. </p>.<p>The suggestion, inspired by the recent renaming of Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South, triggered an instant backlash on social media. </p>.<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP P C Mohan remarked sarcastically, “The government might eventually rename Mangaluru to Bengaluru Beachfront, Kodagu to Bengaluru Hill Station, and Kalaburagi to Bengaluru Far East, effectively turning the entire state into a Greater Bengaluru Area.” The criticism is justified: cities are shaped by infrastructure, investment, jobs, and long-term planning, not by altering signboards.</p>.<p>Tumakuru does not suffer from a crisis of identity. It is one of Karnataka’s most historically rooted and culturally distinctive districts. Known as Kalpatharu Nadu – the land of coconut trees – Tumakuru has long been an agrarian powerhouse built around coconut, groundnut, and millet cultivation. It is also an important centre of education, spirituality, and tourism. </p>.<p>Its historical legacy is equally rich. From the rule of the Western Gangas, Rashtrakutas, and Chalukyas to the Cholas, Hoysalas, the Vijayanagara Empire, and eventually the Wadiyars, Tumakuru passed through some of South India’s greatest dynasties. The challenge before Tumakuru today is not nomenclature but direction. Its proximity to Bengaluru presents both an opportunity and a danger. </p>.Karnataka govt may back bid to bring Tumakuru under Bengaluru.<p>Without careful planning, Tumakuru risks becoming a ‘bedroom city’ for commuters escaping Bengaluru’s soaring costs and collapsing infrastructure. This lack of vision was evident in Parameshwara's earlier proposal to extend the Bengaluru Metro by nearly 60 kilometres to Tumakuru – an ill-conceived plan estimated to cost over Rs 20,649 crore.</p>.<p>The real question, therefore, is not what Tumakuru should be called, but what it should become. The Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor offers a historic opportunity to transform the district into a manufacturing, logistics, and clean-technology hub. Its educational institutions should be strengthened into centres for research, artificial intelligence, precision engineering, and startup incubation. </p>.<p>Agro-processing parks can add value to local produce. Heritage tourism around Madhugiri, Devarayanadurga, and Kaidala can generate sustainable employment. Great cities earn their status through economic vision and governance, not cosmetic renaming ceremonies. </p>.<p>Tumakuru has history, cultural depth, and strategic importance. What it now requires is governance to match its potential.</p>.<p> Tumakuru deserves development rooted in its strengths and legacy, not an identity perpetually defined by Bengaluru’s shadow.</p>