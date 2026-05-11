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Twin crises threaten India’s farm economy

Twin crises threaten India’s farm economy

Protect India’s agriculture and economy from the impacts of climate change and other pressures.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 20:59 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 20:59 IST
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