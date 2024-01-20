Two visions of development

These and other major projects that increase connectivity, ease traffic and transport woes, and increase productivity and economic growth are illustrative examples of development through building of infrastructure. The reigning idea of development is one based on the building of physical infrastructure.

Most of today’s developed countries have taken this route to development. India has also accepted and implemented this strategy. Apart from bridges, roads, railways, airports and sea ports have been built or upgraded in the country in the last many years to boost the movement of people, goods and services and to create more income and wealth for individuals, communities and the nation.

Investment of the order of billions has been made and more will be made in future. It is expected to attract more investment in various sectors and create a virtuous cycle of building and development.