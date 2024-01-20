Two visions of development

Two different, almost contradictory, views are possible about the country’s longest sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link bridge, called the Atal Setu, which was opened last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it and described it as providing a “glimpse of what a developed India is going to look like”. It is similar to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s description of dams as the temples of modern India. The 22-km bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore and cuts travel time between central Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from two hours to about 20 minutes. It was first conceived about 60 years ago. The 9-km-long Bhupen Hazarika bridge on the Brahmaputra connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and the 9.7-km-long Kachhi Dargah-Bidupur bridge under construction on the Ganga in Bihar are similar big linkage projects which are showpieces of development.
These and other major projects that increase connectivity, ease traffic and transport woes, and increase productivity and economic growth are illustrative examples of development through building of infrastructure. The reigning idea of development is one based on the building of physical infrastructure.
Most of today’s developed countries have taken this route to development. India has also accepted and implemented this strategy. Apart from bridges, roads, railways, airports and sea ports have been built or upgraded in the country in the last many years to boost the movement of people, goods and services and to create more income and wealth for individuals, communities and the nation.
Investment of the order of billions has been made and more will be made in future. It is expected to attract more investment in various sectors and create a virtuous cycle of building and development.
But the Atal Setu and other big infrastructure projects have also been seen as representing a wrong notion of development which subjugates and alters Nature and contributes to climate crisis, which has now become a major threat to life and welfare on a planetary scale. Infrastructure-building on a large scale is a legacy of a development vision of the past, which proved to be faulty and unsustainable.
With experience, enlightened urban planning elsewhere has in recent years focused on discouraging the ownership and movement of cars and other vehicles that not only defeat the purposes of infrastructure built on any scale but also emit greenhouse gases and contribute to climate change. Many big infrastructure projects involve cutting down of trees, degradation or destruction of wetlands, lakes, rivers and other natural systems and lead to pollution of air and water.
The proud symbols of development may then turn out to have a different and harmful impact. But there seems to be little choice now. The ideal would be a meeting of the two visions of development, which is not easy.