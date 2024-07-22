UN sustainable goals call for greater effort

The 2024 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Report, released by the United Nations, has again shown how the goals set to be achieved by 2030 are unlikely to be achieved by then. The SDGs, adopted by all UN member states in 2015, are about the basic human need to live without hunger, and with access to health, education and other rights. The UN identified 17 SDGs and has monitored the progress of all countries in achieving them. The progress has been difficult, slow and uneven, and the report says that nearly half the 17 targets are showing minimal or moderate progress and a third are stalled or going in reverse. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the world is ‘’getting a failing grade’’ on SDGs. The report identified the lingering impact of Covid-19 pandemic, conflicts, geopolitical tensions and worsening climate chaos as the main obstacles to progress.
According to the report, while the world as a whole has to strive harder to achieve these goals, the less developed countries have greater challenges before them. It has noted that the per capita GDP growth in half of the world’s most vulnerable nations is slower than in advanced economies. There is widespread hunger and food insecurity, lack of basic health and education, and inequality. Unemployment is a serious problem, and many obstacles to getting decent work persist. The situation is particularly bad in poor countries. The report notes some positives, like the expansion of renewable energy and communication brought about by technological advances. It recommends resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, investments in key areas such as food, energy, social protection and digital connectivity, and effective action against climate change among the many requirements to move faster towards attaining the goals.
India’s rank has improved from 112 to 109 among 193 countries, but that is no consolation. The country has made progress in some areas, such as poverty reduction, infrastructure building, and transition to green energy. But it has major challenges in building accountable institutions, maintaining a peaceful and inclusive society, and providing justice for all. Health, education, gender and income inequalities, environmental degradation and climate change are other areas of concern. Only about 30% of targets are on track or have been achieved. There is limited progress in 40% of the targets and the country’s performance has deteriorated in about 30% of all targets. The UN High Level Political Forum (HLPF), which met this month, has reviewed the progress made and called for reinforcing the 2030 SDG agenda for the whole world. More efforts are needed for that.