UN sustainable goals call for greater effort

The 2024 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Report, released by the United Nations, has again shown how the goals set to be achieved by 2030 are unlikely to be achieved by then. The SDGs, adopted by all UN member states in 2015, are about the basic human need to live without hunger, and with access to health, education and other rights. The UN identified 17 SDGs and has monitored the progress of all countries in achieving them. The progress has been difficult, slow and uneven, and the report says that nearly half the 17 targets are showing minimal or moderate progress and a third are stalled or going in reverse. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the world is ‘’getting a failing grade’’ on SDGs. The report identified the lingering impact of Covid-19 pandemic, conflicts, geopolitical tensions and worsening climate chaos as the main obstacles to progress.