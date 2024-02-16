Uncertainty in Pakistan is not good news

Pakistan's chequered history of elections is full of pre-poll rigging. But this is perhaps the first time since 1977 that allegations of massive result-rigging during counting have tainted an already dodgy process that was designed to achieve a victory for Nawaz Sharif’s PML(N). Sharif's own victory in two constituencies is being seen as suspect. It is possible that he has realised that taking charge of a government formed on the basis of such a questionable victory would blot his book, which may be why he has nominated his brother Shehbaz Sharif for Prime Minister, a role that the latter played in a PML(N)-PPP coalition government after the ouster of Khan’s government in 2022. But it would be surprising if the PML(N)-PPP alliance, along with several independents that they need to form government, would last beyond a few months, especially as their differences, particularly over economic revival, widen.