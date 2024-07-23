Unrest presages more trouble for PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fifth term as Prime Minister – and her fourth successive term – has run into early trouble. Students surmised from a court verdict in June that the government was planning to bring back a quota scheme under which descendants of freedom fighters– those who fought for the 1971 liberation of Bangladesh-- got 30% of government jobs, with an additional 26% being reserved for various other categories. With unemployment rampant and the economy running out of steam, the freedom fighter quota was a finger in the eye of lakhs of students who had to compete for the crumbs. Worse, Hasina's characterisation of the protesters as ‘razakars’, or traitors who collaborated with the Pakistan Army in 1971, was insult upon injury. Their protests and the ensuing deaths of over 100 people, mostly killed in police shootings, does not project the prime minister in a flattering light, nor does it bode well for the rest of her term. In a way out for Hasina for now, the Bangladesh Supreme Court has cut the total quotas to seven per cent, of which the freedom fighters’ families will get five. An uneasy calm now prevails on the streets. The real test will come after the curfew and Internet suspension are lifted.