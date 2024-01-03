Unseemly politics in tableau rejections

The proposals of Delhi and West Bengal have been rejected in the past also. Kerala’s proposal was rejected in 2020 and 2022. Tamil Nadu’s tableau on the state’s contribution to the freedom struggle was rejected in 2022. Tableaux from Orissa were rejected for three consecutive years till 2023. The central government says it has no say in the selection or rejection of the tableaux because it is done by an independent jury. But it is naive to think that the government has no influence on the committee’s decisions. Presentation of tableaux as part of the Republic Day parade is a matter of prestige for states. All of them make efforts to make the best presentation. It is unfair to deny them the opportunity on political considerations. Federal relations in the country are already under strain and a sense of discrimination and unfair treatment will further strain them.