Unseemly politics in tableau rejections

The selection of state tableaux for the Republic Day parade has created controversies, usually over exclusion of some entries but sometimes over themes, presentation or quality of the tableau. This year also, the rejection of tableau proposals made by four states has given rise to criticism. The criticism is that they were rejected on political considerations. The fact that all the states whose tableaux were rejected are states ruled by opposition parties has given some force to the charge. The states are Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Kerala. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Punjab and Delhi, and West Bengal and Kerala are ruled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) respectively. It is pointed out that tableaux proposed by governments led by opposition parties find much harsher scrutiny and are frequently rejected while states ruled by the ruling party at the Centre usually find the going easy.
The themes of the Delhi government’s tableaux were school education and health services in the national capital and the Punjab government had proposed to present the state’s contribution to the country’s freedom movement. West Bengal’s proposal was about the state’s Kanyashree programme for girls. Kerala had proposed designs about the state’s development. The changes proposed by the jury were carried out, but the tableaux were rejected. One reason given for the rejections was that the states were using the tableaux for political promotion. But states cannot be faulted for trying to present their history, artistic and cultural traditions and achievements before the nation on its most visible stage. The theme for this year’s Republic Day is ‘India – Mother of Democracy’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). The central government can also be faulted for using the day for political promotion because these are its campaign themes.
The proposals of Delhi and West Bengal have been rejected in the past also. Kerala’s proposal was rejected in 2020 and 2022. Tamil Nadu’s tableau on the state’s contribution to the freedom struggle was rejected in 2022. Tableaux from Orissa were rejected for three consecutive years till 2023. The central government says it has no say in the selection or rejection of the tableaux because it is done by an independent jury. But it is naive to think that the government has no influence on the committee’s decisions. Presentation of tableaux as part of the Republic Day parade is a matter of prestige for states. All of them make efforts to make the best presentation. It is unfair to deny them the opportunity on political considerations. Federal relations in the country are already under strain and a sense of discrimination and unfair treatment will further strain them.