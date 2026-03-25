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Unspent funds deepen water challenge

Karnataka’s handling of the Jal Jeevan Mission allocations exposes serious governance lapses.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 20:29 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 20:29 IST
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