The Karnataka High Court’s dismissal of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the Governor’s sanction for inquiry against him in the MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) case is not just a political setback for Siddaramaiah but raises the question whether it is tenable for him to continue in office. The single-judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna has paved the way for a Lokayukta investigation -- which has now been ordered by a special court -- to “connect the dots” in the allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, when she should have got only two sites as per rules. The judge himself connected some initial dots and raised some questions and inferences: Would the allotments have been made, “bending the rule from time to time”, if the beneficiary were not the wife of a politician wielding power in various positions, including as Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister? While Siddaramaiah might not have signed any of the allotment documents or issued orders for the same, can he claim that he was not aware of what was happening in the life of his wife, that she was claiming and getting benefits beyond her entitlement? These questions naturally lead to the judge’s finding that, “It, prima facie, depicts stretching of the arms of undue influence and portrays abuse of power of the seat of the Chief Minister or any other post held by Mr Siddaramaiah”. For a politician who has had a relatively clean image over a long political career, these observations are damning, not least because these are the very questions that the common man and voter, too, would be asking, given the facts of the case.
Siddaramaiah and the Congress have alleged that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had acted as “an agent of the BJP”, that he had not applied his mind, and that he had acted unconstitutionally in granting sanction for prosecution. The court settled these matters, reasoning that while ordinarily the Governor has to act under the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, he could take independent decisions in extraordinary circumstances, led by the Chief Minister, such as the present case in which the Chief Minister himself is accused of abuse of power. It also concluded that the Governor had applied his mind “abundantly”. The court ruled that the current sanction is only for an investigation into the charges and not for prosecution. The question of sanction for prosecution would come after the probe.
Siddaramaiah and his party have spoken in different voices – saying both that he is “ready to face any investigation” as well as that they would seek further judicial intervention to quash the order for investigation. They should recognise that it would be politically unwise to further resist a probe. Most politicians refuse to resign from positions of authority until at least a chargesheet is filed against them. Siddaramaiah, too, could take this course, but he and his party must consider the damage to his political and moral authority that the judge’s findings have made and whether it would be wise for him to stay on.