The Karnataka High Court’s dismissal of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the Governor’s sanction for inquiry against him in the MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) case is not just a political setback for Siddaramaiah but raises the question whether it is tenable for him to continue in office. The single-judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna has paved the way for a Lokayukta investigation -- which has now been ordered by a special court -- to “connect the dots” in the allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, when she should have got only two sites as per rules. The judge himself connected some initial dots and raised some questions and inferences: Would the allotments have been made, “bending the rule from time to time”, if the beneficiary were not the wife of a politician wielding power in various positions, including as Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister? While Siddaramaiah might not have signed any of the allotment documents or issued orders for the same, can he claim that he was not aware of what was happening in the life of his wife, that she was claiming and getting benefits beyond her entitlement? These questions naturally lead to the judge’s finding that, “It, prima facie, depicts stretching of the arms of undue influence and portrays abuse of power of the seat of the Chief Minister or any other post held by Mr Siddaramaiah”. For a politician who has had a relatively clean image over a long political career, these observations are damning, not least because these are the very questions that the common man and voter, too, would be asking, given the facts of the case.