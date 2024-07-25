UP nameplate order springs from prejudice

The fact that governments are actually inviting citizens to act out their biases is a new low. The Constitution actually outlaws such discriminatory practices among both the citizenry, and obviously, the legally constituted organs of the state. No comprehensible justification was offered for this pernicious administrative fiat. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Prakash Singh Dhami argued that this was a transparency drive and no one should hide their names. One wonders whether he realises exactly how meaningless that defence is. By that logic, every commercial establishment in the state should post all particulars about their owners prominently so that customers and clients have full knowledge. The fact is that customers and clients are usually not interested in who exactly is selling them an orange or a bottle of water. In Uttar Pradesh, cabinet minister Kapil Dev Agarwal offered an even less coherent justification, essentially arguing that there was nothing wrong with the order. Everything was wrong with the order because it amounted to religious profiling. In this case, the profiling had the obviously malign intent of hurting the economic interests of one class of people on the basis of their religion. That was a step on the road to fascism.