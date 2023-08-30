UP’s school of communal poison

It is a most distressing sign of our communally vitiated times that a schoolteacher is seen ordering Class 2 boys to beat up a Muslim classmate in a school in Uttar Pradesh and making pejorative references to the boy’s religious identity. The video of the incident which went viral has been taken out of circulation now. The apparent reason was the boy’s failure to recite the multiplication table, but he was actually being punished for being a Muslim, too. It is not very different from the mob lynching of a Muslim person for any purported reason, such as cattle trafficking or selling beef, entering what is called Hindu territory, or just being Muslim, acts that have been normalised in many parts of the country. Such hatred is now being planted in the classroom too, in the minds of small children who wouldn’t know much about the religious and other differences that grown-ups ups are fighting over. It is injecting poison into young children and legitimising the attack on a friend for being Muslim and different.