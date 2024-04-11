US cashes in on a total solar eclipse

Solar and lunar eclipses are known to arouse fear, curiosity, wonder, excitement, and devotion. All societies, whether traditional, pre-modern, or modern, experience these emotions in different degrees and combinations.

North America was a witness to a grand piece of celestial action in its full glory this week. A total solar eclipse swept across the skies from Mexico through 15 states of the United States to lose itself in the North Atlantic. The Mayans and the Aztecs were the earliest people who could predict an eclipse, and the US is now in the forefront of astronomical investigation into celestial mysteries.

The country made the best use of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to observe the rare spectacle in the sky. About 200 million people who lived in the path of the eclipse, and many millions from elsewhere who flocked there, caught a piece of the action, giving the event the largest TRP ever for an eclipse in the continent.