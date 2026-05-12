<p class="bodytext">Despite a nationwide ban, vaping and e-cigarettes continue to flourish across Bengaluru, exposing the gap between legislation and enforcement. A recent survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, revealed how widespread vaping has become. Of the 2,524 respondents, nearly 13% said they witnessed vaping near their residence or workplace every day, while another 13% reported seeing it every week. Alarmingly, respondents identified corporate offices, restaurants, clubs, and even areas near schools and colleges as hotspots. The concern is no longer confined to nightlife or private parties; it is seeping into spaces frequented by young people. The seizure of e-cigarettes worth Rs 3 crore by the Central Crime Branch only highlights the scale of the underground trade. However, Bengaluru police have booked a mere 109 cases related to vaping over the last three years.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The dangers of vaping are often underestimated because e-cigarettes are marketed as a safer alternative to conventional smoking. They are not. The aerosol produced by these devices contains toxic chemicals such as propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin. Studies have also found traces of heavy metals like nickel and lead in the vapour. Many disposable vapes contain high nicotine concentrations, making addiction quicker and more intense, especially among adolescents. Doctors have also linked vaping to E-cigarette or Vaping Use-Associated Lung Injury, a severe inflammatory lung condition.</p>.<p class="bodytext">To his credit, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has shown proactiveness. The government banned hookah bars, amended tobacco laws to raise fines for public smoking to Rs 1,000, increased the legal age for tobacco purchases to 21, and prohibited the sale of loose cigarettes. In addition, smoking in restaurants and pubs is permitted only in designated zones where food and beverages cannot be served. But these rules are violated with impunity as the authorities look the other way. The problem, thus, is not legislative intent but weak implementation and lack of sustained monitoring. Laws without meaningful action are merely statements of aspiration. The solution must combine public awareness with consistent crackdowns. Corporate offices, where vaping appears particularly prevalent, must adopt stricter workplace policies and sensitise employees about the health risks and legal consequences. Restaurants, pubs, and retailers violating the rules should face steep penalties, including suspension of licences for repeat offences. Periodic special drives must target not just users but the entire chain of enablers – smugglers, suppliers, retailers, and establishments facilitating the trade. Karnataka has the laws; what it needs is administrative resolve and visible accountability. Laws deter only when violations invite swift and certain consequences.</p>