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Vaping laws falter in enforcement

Vaping laws falter in enforcement

Stronger monitoring and harsher penalties are essential to curb Bengaluru’s illegal vaping trade.
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Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:25 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:25 IST
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