Vindictive politics of the worst kind

The Opposition has alleged that the arrest is intended to weaken the alliance and disrupt its election campaign. I.N.D.I.A leaders have met the Election Commission to bring it to its notice. The timing of the arrest would support the contention. They have also contended that the arrest is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The government has used various methods to bend or break the Opposition parties which are in power or out of it. There is a strange and unprecedented situation now when all top leaders of the country’s third-largest party have been sent to jail before the elections and are unable to campaign. The AAP has said that Kejriwal will continue to be Chief Minister and function from jail. This can give an opportunity for the BJP to dismiss the government and impose President’s rule in Delhi through the Lt-Governor. The government’s move through the ED is an act of vindictive politics, part of a bid for an Opposition-mukt election.