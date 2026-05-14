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Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: No fair play in this procedure

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: No fair play in this procedure

The WFI’s move against Vinesh Phogat has a non-sporting context that cannot be explained away with rules.
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Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:55 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:55 IST
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