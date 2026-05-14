<p>With the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) deferring Vinesh Phogat’s comeback to competitive events, the stand-off between the ace wrestler and the sport’s apex governing body in the country has taken a bitter turn. The WFI has issued a show-cause notice to the wrestler citing multiple grounds for her ineligibility including her alleged failure, as a retired athlete, to inform the United World Wrestling (UWW) six months ahead of her intended comeback. </p><p>While Phogat has dismissed the charges raised in the notice, the WFI’s objectives will be under scrutiny, given that she has in the past questioned the functioning of the federation and its former chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. </p><p>A double World Championships bronze medallist, Phogat is preparing for a strong return to the sport and reportedly has the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in her plans. In its notice, the WFI also noted her disqualification from the final at the Paris Olympics in 2024, following a discrepancy related to her weight category.</p>.<p>Phogat and her supporters see the show-cause notice as the WFI’s attempt to stop her from participating in the senior open ranking tournament in Gonda (May 10-12). The WFI is headed by Sanjay Singh, an aide of Brij Bhushan Singh, against whom Phogat and other women wrestlers had raised sexual harassment charges, in 2023. Recently, she also identified herself as one of Brij Bhushan Singh’s six victims. </p>.Vinesh Phogat reaches Gonda, insists she is eligible to compete; WFI says her reply incomplete.<p>This raises questions about the timing of the federation’s move. Phogat is preparing to legally challenge the action against her. Some athletes have sought the Union government’s intervention in the matter. But nothing is likely to come out of that call – the former WFI boss prevailed at the height of the controversy, even when women wrestlers were staging protests against him on the streets.</p>.<p>The controversy centres on a champion wrestler who has represented India on the global stage and brought multiple laurels to the country. An athlete of her stature deserves all the institutional support as she makes a comeback bid. It was upon the federation to provide Phogat this backing. Instead, it chose to invoke rules and raise unconvincing charges to make her return difficult. </p><p>It must be noted that Phogat is also a Congress MLA from Haryana. Professionalism and transparency are non-negotiables in the administration of sport. When a high-performing world-class athlete faces such treatment from the administrators, it is a statement on how the system handles the sport and the sportsperson.</p>