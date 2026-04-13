<p class="bodytext">The Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, held last Thursday, recorded a high voter turnout, indicating strong voter interest in the democratic process. Kerala, which has always been known for high voter participation in elections, recorded a voter turnout of 78.27%, 4% higher than the 74.06% recorded in the 2021 polls. Puducherry witnessed a turnout of 89.87%, the highest in its electoral history. Assam also saw a historically high turnout of over 85%. The reasons for the increase in turnout and its impact on the outcome of the elections are being analysed and debated. But interpreting mandates in terms of the voter turnout in elections does not always give the right conclusions. The commonly mentioned idea that a high voter turnout is an indicator of the existence of an anti-incumbency wave has been disproved many times.</p>.Record voter turnout in Assam, Puducherry; 78% polling in Kerala.<p class="bodytext">While the political reasons for the high turnout are difficult to state, it wouldn’t be wrong to propose that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had a role in pushing up the rate. The SIR process reduced the number of voters in Kerala and Puducherry by 3.2% and 7.5%, respectively, through the elimination of deceased voters, duplicate entries, and individuals who failed to submit enumeration forms. Also, the smaller size of the electorate accounted for a higher percentage of turnout. Puducherry, which saw a higher percentage of voters removed, saw a greater increase in voting percentage than in Kerala. The higher voter turnout was not accompanied by an increase in the absolute number of votes polled in many constituencies in Kerala. The SIR in Assam was not as stringent as in the other two states because of the special conditions related to immigration and citizenship claims that exist in the state. Its voters’ list saw only a 1% reduction in names, but the state saw a significant jump in turnout.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One reason for the high turnout may be the keenness of the electors to register their votes in view of the SIR process, which has eliminated many names. Large numbers of migrant workers from Assam are known to have travelled to the state to vote. Many Kerala voters who live in the Gulf countries were unable to travel home to vote, because of the disruption in air traffic caused by the US-Israel war on Iran. All political parties and contending alliances in the fray have claimed victory, interpreting the figures in their own interest. They will have to wait till May 4 for validation of their claims. But the high voter participation confirms the strength of democracy.</p>