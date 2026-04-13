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Voter rolls shrink, poll percentages rise

Voter rolls shrink, poll percentages rise

High turnout defies simplistic anti-incumbency interpretations, complicating political spin.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 00:04 IST
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 00:04 IST
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