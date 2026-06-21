Walking as dignity, not a daily struggle

<p>The Supreme Court ruling that the freedom to walk on demarcated, safe, and well-maintained footpaths is a fundamental right expands citizens’ rights and changes the idea of roads and mobility in urban and rural communities. </p><p>The scope of Article 21, which guarantees the right to life, has been steadily expanded by the court over the years, and now it has made walking, the “simplest of the simple human activity, inextricably connected to life,” a part of dignified life. </p><p>The apex court has also held that the right to move freely, a fundamental right, will be meaningful only if the right to walk safely is ensured. A bench of Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Atul S Chandurkar also ruled that the violation of the right to walk on demarcated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/footpath">footpaths</a> entitles the citizens to invoke constitutional and legal remedies for restitution and compensation.</p>.Right to walk on footpaths is 'primary': Supreme Court gives pedestrians priority over vehicles.<p>The court has directed the government to enact a law affirming citizens’ right to safe roads and recognising the duty of municipal authorities and local bodies to build and maintain necessary pedestrian infrastructure. </p><p>The ruling came in a case related to the death of a schoolboy who was walking on the road and was knocked down by a water tanker. It has long been observed that cities are designed for the elite and the well-to-do who have vehicles and other facilities. </p><p>The judgment underlines the idea of an inclusive city that serves everyone, including the pedestrian, the physically disadvantaged, the weak, the elderly, and the children. </p><p>Walking is elemental to human nature, and the court has even invoked the cultural and social value of the activity, which is central to individual and collective life. It has also observed that the ‘’Motor Vehicles Act has been an impediment and, in many ways, undermined the precious rights of walkers’’.</p>.'Where are the footpaths?': Netizens question GBA for asking people to walk short distances to help save the planet.<p>The ruling imposes on governments and civic administrations the duty to provide safe, walkable roads and sidewalks to all citizens. No town or city in India has safe pavements. </p><p>They are all broken, encroached, and poorly maintained, or even used as parking spaces and dumping grounds for construction materials and urban waste. They are also venues of commercial activities undertaken by street-food vendors, vegetable sellers, and others. </p><p>The court has called for a new urban culture and planning to clean up pavements and make the roads safe. Will administrations have the will, capability, and resources to enforce the judgment? There may even be conflicts between the right to life and the right to livelihood, and between various pressures and interests. Courts, including the Karnataka High Court, have in the past issued similar rulings that were not implemented.</p>