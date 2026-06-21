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Homeopinioneditorial
Walking as dignity, not a daily struggle

Walking as dignity, not a daily struggle

The ruling imposes on governments and civic administrations the duty to provide safe, walkable roads and sidewalks to all citizens. No town or city in India has safe pavements.
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Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 20:06 IST
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