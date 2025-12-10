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War clouds and a bleak outlook

War clouds and a bleak outlook

The IMF projections underscore inflation risks and a longer impact of the oil shocks on the global economy
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Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:41 IST
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:41 IST
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GDPIMFOpinioneditorialGlobal EconomyWest Asia

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