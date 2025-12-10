<p>In the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s latest report on the West Asia war’s impact on the global economy, there are grim projections for a world still overcoming the fallout of the United States-triggered trade wars. Oil shocks will continue to impact the economy this year, even if the war ends soon, according to the report. Global oil supply is estimated to have dropped by over 10 million barrels a day, the highest disruption in history. It will take time for the production and supply infrastructure to normalise. The IMF has asked governments to avoid overspending given the global risk of deteriorating public finances.</p>.<p>The IMF noted that the world’s economy had started looking up as the disruptions caused by US President Donald Trump’s trade policies settled, and growth in investments was expected. The global growth rate was expected to be revised upward, though marginally. But that optimism has passed, and the IMF has now marked down the growth rate by 0.2 percentage points from its January forecast, to 3.1 per cent in 2026. Global inflation is projected to rise to 4.4 per cent. These figures are based on the expectation that the war will be over soon. Both growth and inflation figures will worsen if the war continues and crude prices spike further. </p> <p>The IMF fears a global recession if the situation deteriorates. Its predictions have been endorsed by bodies such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and many economists. The IMF has advised governments to exercise fiscal caution as long as the war lasts and even beyond.</p>.<p>India’s position in the global GDP rankings has been lowered in the report, from fourth to sixth, with Japan and the United Kingdom overtaking the country in terms of nominal GDP. Though the war has impacted India, this lowering of rank does not reflect an economic slowdown. The IMF has estimated the Indian economy at $4.15 trillion, up from $3.92 trillion the year before. The slide in rankings is the result of a depreciating rupee and the change in methodology adopted for the GDP estimates this year. </p><p>The IMF compares economies in terms of the US dollar; the 10 per cent weakening of the rupee in recent weeks has shrunk the economy in dollar terms. India, the IMF projects, will overtake the UK and Japan in 2027 and become the third-largest economy by overtaking Germany in 2031. This offers reassurance about the economy's intrinsic strength amid bleak global trends.</p>