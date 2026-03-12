Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
War shock strains energy lifeline

War shock strains energy lifeline

LPG shortage and price pressures expose India’s vulnerabilities and signal risks of a prolonged conflict
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 19:37 IST
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 19:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpinionEnergyeditorialWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us