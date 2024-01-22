Warm winter again signals climate crisis

When winter comes, the snow comes with it and not far behind it, but this year there is no snow in most of the higher ranges of the Himalayas. It has been a dry winter in most places with an unusually high rain deficit. Places which have been famous for snowfall, like Gulmarg in Kashmir, are brown and green and not frosty white as usual. A lack of snow and rainfall in Uttarakhand has led to an increasing number of forest fires. Towns like Almora and Nainital have hardly had any snow and rainfall this season, and the forests are burning, as in the summer.