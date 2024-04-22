Welcome initiative to upgrade ration shops

The programme will face many challenges. Organisational issues are the least of them. There may be problems both on the supply and demand sides. In the first place, there has to be enough demand for millets for the programme to be viable. The promotion of millets by the government, nutritionists and others has created a sentiment in favour of them. But consumption has not increased substantially. Millets are staple in some parts of the country and they continue to be consumed there. But over the years, there has been a shift to foodgrains like wheat and rice.