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West Bengal polls: Exclusion through overreach

West Bengal polls: Exclusion through overreach

Mass deletion from voter lists and grossly inadequate redress mechanisms raise questions about democratic integrity in a crucial Assembly election
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Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 19:22 IST
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 19:22 IST
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OpinioneditorialWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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