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West Bengal’s future lies in inclusive growth

West Bengal’s future lies in inclusive growth

No government can perform or promote people’s welfare in a divisive social and political environment.
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Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 21:03 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 21:03 IST
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