WFI matter must not divert attention

The government has responded positively to the complaints about last week’s Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election by suspending the elected body and directing the Indian Olympic Association to set up an ad hoc body in its place.

The suspension was on technical grounds but it is clear that the government did not want to be seen as supporting and being identified with the newly elected body.

Most of the new office-bearers, including Sanjay Kumar Singh, who was elected president, are close associates of WFI’s former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces serious charges of sexual harassment.

The election became another controversial issue and its outcome a reason for protest.