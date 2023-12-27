WFI matter must not divert attention

The government has responded positively to the complaints about last week’s Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election by suspending the elected body and directing the Indian Olympic Association to set up an ad hoc body in its place.
The suspension was on technical grounds but it is clear that the government did not want to be seen as supporting and being identified with the newly elected body.
Most of the new office-bearers, including Sanjay Kumar Singh, who was elected president, are close associates of WFI’s former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces serious charges of sexual harassment.
The election became another controversial issue and its outcome a reason for protest.
In despair, wrestler Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from the sport, and Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri.
The government probably did not want the controversy to snowball and the protests to grow in Haryana and the northern states that are crucial for the BJP as elections approach as public perception seemed to grow that it was not ready to take any action against Brij Bhushan Singh but was helping him to further entrench himself.
The government has therefore used Sanjay Kumar Singh’s announcement that national level junior tournaments would be held in Gonda, Brij Bhushan Singh’s home turf, as a reason to suspend the new body.
The decision was taken without consultation with the newly-elected secretary general Prem Chand Lochab and was thus found to be in violation of guidelines.
It was also pointed out that the WFI’s affairs were still being run from “the premises controlled by former office-bearers, the alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of players has been alleged.” The suspension of the new body gives the government an opportunity to clean up the WFI establishment. The protesting wrestlers have also welcomed the government’s decision.
But the action on the WFI election should not become merely a matter of political management nor help take the attention away from the original issue – that of the charges of sexual misconduct against Brij Bhushan Singh – and help the BJP MP evade the due process of law.
Ominously, voices, including that of Sanjay Singh, have suggested that matters must be allowed to rest with Brij Bhushan Singh having announced that he was “done with wrestling” and that he would focus on the Lok Sabha elections.
The main issue raised by the wrestlers was his misconduct; the mis-governance in the WFI is a separate and secondary issue. The Delhi Police has not shown much commitment to investigate the charges against him. A FIR was filed only on the direction of the supreme Court.
The investigation is still slow. While the government should set right the WFI administration, more importantly, law and justice must prevail in the case against Brij Bhushan Singh.