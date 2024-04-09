What Congress poll manifesto signals

Election manifestos promise the moon, but parties forget most of the promises once they come to power. There have been suggestions that wild and unrealistic promises should be banned in manifestos, but that is not right. Manifestos are a matter between parties and voters, who should make a judgement on them. They often represent political positions and even compromises, rather than actionable promises.

The manifesto released by the Congress on Friday should also be seen in that light. Most promises in it are based on its criticism of the Narendra Modi government, especially in the last few years. The manifesto charts a path the party thinks it should take politically and ideologically in a polity redrawn by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).