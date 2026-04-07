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When oversight risks erosion of rights

When oversight risks erosion of rights

They go beyond the Union government’s description – “clarificatory and procedural” – and may expand the scope of executive power on the right to free speech.
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Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:59 IST
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:59 IST
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