<p class="bodytext">The data is as stark as it is uncomfortable: over 4.8 lakh children in the 0-6 age group in Karnataka are reported to be severely stunted, a figure that serves as a grim balance sheet for the state’s welfare promises. Behind the statistic lies a deeper irony. The highest number of severely stunted children – over 50,000 – comes from Belagavi, the home district of the Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The previous BJP minister who handled the portfolio, Shashikala Jolle, also hailed from the district. Political representation, clearly, has not translated into nutritional security. The official figure itself is likely an underestimate. The data covers only children registered at Anganwadi centres. Thousands outside the formal welfare net remain invisible to the system. Stunting, defined as low height for age, is evidence of chronic deprivation that begins in the womb and shadows a child throughout life, impairing immunity, learning capacity, and productivity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Why does stunting persist despite an impressive menu of food-based schemes? The causes are layered. Poor maternal nutrition, early marriages, closely spaced pregnancies, recurrent infections, unsafe drinking water, and limited dietary diversity all play a role. Karnataka runs multiple schemes: Anna Bhagya for household food security, Matru Poorna for pregnant and lactating women, Ksheera Bhagya for milk supplementation, and Anganwadi-based supplementary nutrition that includes eggs and fortified food. The targeted Chiguru initiative seeks to identify and treat severely malnourished children in high-burden districts. But food availability alone does not guarantee nutrition. Legislators have flagged the poor quality and taste of Anganwadi food, with children often throwing it away. Nutrition that is unpalatable is nutrition wasted. Equally troubling is the weak focus on counselling mothers and families on feeding practices, hygiene, and care – interventions that cost little but yield high returns.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Karnataka is among the richest states with the highest per capita income. Yet on child nutrition, it is among the middle-to-poorer performers among large states. While it fares better than Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, it lags significantly behind Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which have shown that strong primary healthcare, maternal education, and consistent monitoring can dramatically reduce stunting. The solution does not lie in announcing new schemes alone. The state needs rigorous audits of food quality, universal coverage that extends beyond Anganwadis, sustained maternal nutrition support, and accountability at the district level. Karnataka prides itself on its economic growth. But wealth without wellness is not progress; it is a failure of the most fundamental duty of governance.</p>