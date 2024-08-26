Why are motorists in a murderous rage?

The government should take a comprehensive view on road rage and initiate multiple steps. First, the process of issuing licences should be tightened, and the police should come down heavily on violators as there is hardly any fear of the law-enforcing agencies among motorists who break the rules with impunity. Potholes should be filled and congestion on the roads should be reduced by drastically improving all modes of public transport. There is very little research on road rage in India and the authorities should conduct a psychological assessment of those involved in such incidents to identify what exactly triggers their aggression. However, no amount of official intervention will help unless the motorists themselves first develop some patience, extend basic courtesies to fellow road users, and report untoward incidents to the police instead of taking the law into their own hands.