Why didn’t India say so earlier?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Munich epiphany on civilian casualties in Gaza is a welcome development. At a discussion at the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar said the Hamas attack was “terrorism...no caveats”, and that the return of the hostages was “imperative”. He also said that “…Israel should have been very mindful of civilian casualties, it has an international obligation to observe humanitarian law”.

The only regret is that India did not say this earlier. Indeed, before this, India had dodged several opportunities to take an explicit stand against the horrific human toll that Israel has extracted in Gaza as it used its right to “self-defence” -- the latest numbers are 29,000 killed, two-thirds of them women and children. So, Jaishankar's sudden acknowledgement that Israel had disregarded civilian casualties is a significant shift in how India has so far positioned itself on the Israel-Hamas war.