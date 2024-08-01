Why should citizens pay for vanity skydeck?

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s grandiose plan to construct a skydeck in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 400-500 crore may soon become a reality, with the government crossing all initial hurdles.

But should the government be indulging in such wasteful expenditure when it is scrounging for funds to meet its budgetary expenses? With a projected revenue deficit of Rs 27,000 crore for the current fiscal, the state should instead be tightening its purse strings.

Shivakumar may not be off the mark when he says the skydeck, 250 metres high, will enhance the image of Brand Bengaluru and attract tourists in large numbers. Yet, there is no justification for this expense, as there is no dearth of private players to execute the project at no cost to the state exchequer.