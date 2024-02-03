Why this Nero attitude to Manipur?

Through the nine months of ethnic violence and social and political polarisation, Manipur has been sliding into anarchy and a situation where a return to normalcy seems to be difficult in the near future.

The social division between the Meitei in the plains and the Kuki in the hills has turned into a hostile relationship and the militant and extremist elements and organisations on both sides are setting the agenda.

The plains and the hills have become exclusive domains of the respective communities, and neither the Meitei nor the Kuki can think of visiting the other side. The writ of the state government of Chief Minister Biren Singh does not run in the Kuki areas.

The government is seen as the government of the Meitei. The media has also divided itself on ethnic and communal lines. Every institution of democracy is either ineffective or lacking in credibility. At least 208 people have been killed and over 50,000 people have been displaced since May last year. Most schools are not working and life is not normal in most areas.