Why transgender quota isn’t working

The Karnataka State Policy on transgender persons was published in 2017 with a view to recognising the Constitutional rights of the community and addressing their health, education, housing and employment concerns. However, most of the provisions remain only on paper, and activists have for long demanded that the nodal agency for implementation should be the social welfare department, and not the women and child welfare department as at present. While it is laudable that the government is doing its best to provide employment to transgender persons, all efforts come to naught unless they are first equipped with proper education and training. The public, particularly students, should be sensitised so that members of the LGBTQ community do not face ridicule, discrimination and social ostracism. Only better job opportunities and financial stability will enable the community to live in dignity, but the government should get the basics right by empowering them with quality education.