Why were alerts on Lhonak lake ignored?

What caused the GLOF is yet to be determined, with views ranging from an earthquake that occurred in Nepal, to torrential rains or a cloudburst to permafrost degradation. The earthquake is considered to have weakened the dam, too. There were warnings about the vulnerability of the Lhonak lake, where the flash flood happened. It has been expanding because of the retreat of a glacier. The glacier was in retreat because of climate change. These were not general warnings but specific alerts, with satellite images which were issued recently. But they were not taken seriously and acted upon. There are thousands of other glacial lakes in Sikkim and in the Himalayas and many of them are in similar danger. The 2013 Uttarakhand flood occurred after the Chorabari lake in the upper reaches breached its banks and the waters gushed down.