Widening inequality is cause for worry

Global NGO Oxfam’s annual report on poverty, released this week, has presented a dire picture of inequality within countries and across the world and noted how it is widening, with serious consequences in all areas of life. The world has always had stark inequalities, and the Covid pandemic has expanded them. The richest five men in the world have more than doubled their fortunes since 2020, while the poorest 60 per cent -- almost five billion people -- have become poorer.

The world will see its first trillionaire in about a decade, yet at the present rate of alleviation, it will take 229 years to eradicate poverty. It found that 99 per cent of the people are worse off after the pandemic and at least one person dies every four seconds because of inequality. Inequalities of all kinds -- economic, gender, racial, and between nations -- have become more acute.